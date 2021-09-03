Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,382,000 after buying an additional 85,511 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $105.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.