Empire’s (EMP.A) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.56.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.73 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.74. Empire has a 52-week low of C$32.63 and a 52-week high of C$42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$304,945.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,195.41. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total value of C$109,941.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,703.57. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

