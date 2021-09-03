Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Encore Wire worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 4.2% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 31.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $89.34.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

