Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) was down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 157,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 148,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 41,029 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

