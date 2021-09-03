Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) was down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 157,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.45.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 148,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 41,029 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter.
About Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
