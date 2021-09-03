Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,855 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $21,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $110.26 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.