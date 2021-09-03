Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $23,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $191.61 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.07 and a 200 day moving average of $152.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

