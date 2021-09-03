Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.19 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 221.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 816,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 562,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $26,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after buying an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

