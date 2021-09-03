Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Syneos Health worth $22,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Syneos Health by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 68,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock valued at $515,935,840. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

