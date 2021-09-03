Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,993 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $25,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SJM opened at $121.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.