Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.72. 18,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 407,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $712.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.