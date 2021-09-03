Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $118,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Equifax by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,256 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

EFX opened at $277.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $278.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

