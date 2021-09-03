Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $277.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.62. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $278.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Equifax by 12.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Equifax by 714.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 63,256 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Equifax by 7.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,063,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

