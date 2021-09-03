Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Acquired by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 144.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,199 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Equinox Gold worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQX. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.61. 117,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,036. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

