ERn Financial LLC Buys New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $235,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 40,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $500,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

ALGN traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $724.76. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $661.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.44 and a 52 week high of $731.72.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

