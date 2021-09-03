ERn Financial LLC Buys New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 226.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.45. The stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

