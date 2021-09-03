ERn Financial LLC Sells 439 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.31. 2,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

