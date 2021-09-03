Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.22). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 222,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $199.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

