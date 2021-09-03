Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
EPRT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,383. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
