Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,656 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Essential Utilities worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after purchasing an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after purchasing an additional 576,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 490.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 490,630 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.