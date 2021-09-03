Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.71.

Shares of ESS opened at $337.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $7,192,058. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

