Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $818,902.59 and $72,480.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Etherparty has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00121809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.05 or 0.00786093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00046596 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

