Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold accounts for 2.7% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Royal Gold by 256.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.35. 7,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.41. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $135.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

