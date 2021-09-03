Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 232,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,323. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGI. CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

