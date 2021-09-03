Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 3.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,798 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,895,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 71,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,945. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

