European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

EWCZ stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

