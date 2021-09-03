Express (NYSE:EXPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

EXPR stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $373.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.81. Express has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Express by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 866,733 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 26,284 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

