EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.11 million, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 589,780 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 16.9% in the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,456,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at about $810,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 89.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 214,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 101,238 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 39.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.