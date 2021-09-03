Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lessened by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.38. The stock had a trading volume of 374,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,605,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

