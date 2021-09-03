FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 0.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $328,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $387.16. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,629. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $389.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.14.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.44.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

