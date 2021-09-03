Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Update

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 791,900 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 909,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.45. 3,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,853. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $384.05 million, a P/E ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on FLMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

