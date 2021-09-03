Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Gap Down to $14.32

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.32, but opened at $13.98. Fanhua shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $740.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fanhua by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fanhua by 2.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after buying an additional 64,266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fanhua by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fanhua by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fanhua by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

