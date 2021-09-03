Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $56,034.47 and $39.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00124584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00794259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00046866 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Coin Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,535,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.