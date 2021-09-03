FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

