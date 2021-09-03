FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

