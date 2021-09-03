FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $916,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion and a PE ratio of -10.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,294,601 shares of company stock valued at $483,624,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.