FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 554 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS opened at $99.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

