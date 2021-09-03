FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,648,320,000 after purchasing an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $565.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $571.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $532.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

