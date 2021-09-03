Feathercoin Price Hits $0.0241 on Top Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $6,398.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000858 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

