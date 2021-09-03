Feellike (FLL) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,307.32 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00132482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00154452 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.78 or 0.07733105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,723.24 or 1.00171034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.54 or 0.00816675 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.