Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from £107 to £108. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ferguson traded as high as £105.85 ($138.29) and last traded at £104.55 ($136.60), with a volume of 16622 shares. The stock had previously closed at £105.05 ($137.25).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £102.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,539.68. The company has a market capitalization of £23.66 billion and a PE ratio of 34.76.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

