Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 954,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,449 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $132,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,394,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $147.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

