Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.27. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

