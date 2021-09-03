Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRRVY shares. Barclays set a $30.24 price target on Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Grupo Santander raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $30.11 on Friday. Ferrovial has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

