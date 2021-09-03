Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.43 ($84.03).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €64.05 ($75.35) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.75. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

