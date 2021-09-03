Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 11,373 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 88.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,760,000 after acquiring an additional 131,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after acquiring an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $196.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day moving average is $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

