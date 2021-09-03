Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 4,763 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after buying an additional 588,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after buying an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRI shares. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.91 and a 12 month high of $153.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

