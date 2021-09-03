Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 42,057 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,057 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

