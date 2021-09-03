Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 58,114 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 245.8% during the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.