Financial Survey: True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Charlie's alerts:

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of True Drinks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Charlie’s and True Drinks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 2.86 -$7.19 million N/A N/A True Drinks $1.95 million 599.27 -$3.88 million N/A N/A

True Drinks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charlie’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Charlie’s and True Drinks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, suggesting that its share price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and True Drinks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86%

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

True Drinks Company Profile

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.