FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Shares Up 10%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.70 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25). 1,031,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £34.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.61.
About FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)
FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.
