FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Shares Up 10%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.70 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25). 1,031,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £34.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.61.

In other news, insider Zoe Fox purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,990 ($5,212.96). Also, insider John Conoley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

